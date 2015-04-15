Notice to Creditors FAQ

Note – The News & Observer cannot offer legal advice. Please check with your attorney or the Clerk of Courts for questions involving legal matters.
Notice to Creditors are prepaid advertisements. Credit card payment over the phone is the preferred payment. We do not accept payments via email. However, you may pay with an estate check, and the notice will be scheduled when the check is received. Many people will pay with a personal credit card and file for reimbursement from the estate.
Checks can be mailed to:
Legal Advertising
c/o The News & Observer
421 Fayettevill Street, Suite #104
Raleigh, NC 27601
Regardless of payment used, we send your receipt through the US Postal Service. Please retain this receipt as you will need it as proof of payment to settle the estate.
We will publish your notice as quickly as possible after receiving the proper documentation and payment.
I don't have the ability to scan. Is there another way I can submit my Letters Testamentary/Letter of Administration?
Yes, you can fax a copy to us at 919-829-4704 or mail a copy to:
Legal Advertising
c/o The News & Observer
421 Fayetteville Street, Suite #104
Raleigh, NC 27601
Be sure to include your contact information and the newspaper of choice for publication.
