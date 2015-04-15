Publications and rates for Notice to Creditors

Notices can publish in The News & Observer or The Herald-Sun to satisfy the legal requirement.
The fees below are estimated as notices are charged by the line based on average length of notice. Notices should run in the county where the deceased lived. The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun cannot make legal recommendations, so please check with the clerk of courts or your attorney if you have questions regarding the publication.
The News & Observer / The Herald-Sun
Daily newspaper with broad distribution and will satisfy court requirements for Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston Counties. Notices publish on Monday or Friday. Estimated cost $205 to $250.
