Federal violent fugitive team finds murder suspect in Monroe

Federal agents say they arrested a wanted murder suspect in Monroe Friday.
The U.S. Marshals Service’s violent fugitive apprehension team and the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Kyliel Wade at his home. Wade is charged with first-degree murder, stemming from a nearly three-year-old homicide case, according to the Marshals Service.
Police have accused two other men in the crime, which happened the small eastern North Carolina town of Kinston in 2014. In that case, 28-year-old Devon Jones was found gunned down in the doorway of his home.
Wade is expected to appear in court on Dec. 6, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and detention center website.
Anna Douglas: 704-358-5078, @ADouglasNews
