A man tried walking to church in the bitter NC cold. He was found the next morning.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 06, 2018 05:02 PM

A 61-year-old man died in Burlington on Monday as he tried walking in the frigid temperatures that have plagued the state throughout the week.

Franklin Roosevelt Kirby left his home Monday evening to walk to church, according to multiple media reports. By Tuesday morning, he was found unresponsive at a playground near the church.

A man had called police believing Kirby was asleep, according to reports. He was pronounced dead at the playground, TV station WFMY reported.

Burlington reached a low of 8 degrees overnight Monday, the Burlington Times-News reported.

“We believe he died from exposure to the cold,” a police official told the newspaper, indicating Kirby had dressed for the cold weather, but also had poor health.

Police don’t believe there was any foul play in Kirby’s death, and are waiting for an autopsy report to determine an official cause, according to reports.

