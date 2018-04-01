Devonté Graham on end of KU career in Final Four loss: 'I just got really emotional'

What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. You can follow these steps to take back some measure of control.
Thousands marched from City Plaza to Halifax Mall in Raleigh to speak up in the national conversation around gun violence which was sparked by the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL in February.
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said that "it's been a grind for quite a while," after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs following a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in NHL action at PNC Arena in Raleigh on March 31,
The largest master-planned community in the Triangle is taking shape in eastern Wake County, where 4,000 homes are being spread across 1,100 acres and groundbreaking has begun on 2 million square feet of retail space.
As the warmers days of Spring approach, customers are calling ChatIee Marine in Sanford. Take a ride on their test lake, experience their attention to detail on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in Sanford, N.C.
A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
Lindsay Zanno, head of paleontology at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences has recovered the first clutch of eggs from a group of feathered, bird-like dinosaurs — known as oviraptorosaurs — ever discovered in North America.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.