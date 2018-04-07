Hurricanes' Aho, Staal receive PHWA awards for 2017-18 season

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has been voted the team’s most valuable player this season by the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, it was announced Saturday.
Jordan Staal was given the Josef Vasicek Award by the PHWA chapter for outstanding cooperation with the local media during the season.
The Hurricanes announced Saturday that Staal had been voted the recipient of the Steve Chiasson Award, given annually to the Hurricanes player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game. The Canes players voted on the award.
Staal, 29, has been nominated by the Carolina PHWA chapter for the 2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The winner will be announced in June during the NHL’s Awards Show in Las Vegas.
Aho, 20, has 65 points (29 goals, 36 assists) in 77 games this season and leads the Hurricanes with career-highs in points, goals and power-play goals (8). The Finnish forward also leads the team in game-winning goals (4) and ranks second in assists.
In March, Aho earned a point in a career-high nine straight games.
Comments