Former Duke men's basketball star about to get major alimony payday from soon-to-be ex

Former Duke men's basketball star Shelden Williams will reportedly receive a $400,000 alimony check from his wife, WNBA superstar Candace Parker.
TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Parker would make a one-time alimony payment to Williams, the No. 5 pick in the 2006 NBA draft. Williams played six seasons in the NBA and earned more than $12 million. But Parker - who has been doing studio work for TNT during NBA and NCAA tournament games - is one of the biggest stars in WNBA history. She is a two-time league MVP.
According to a study of WNBA salaries done by Summit Hoops, Parker made $115,000 last season from the Los Angeles Sparks, but published reports have placed Parker well over $1 million annually by playing overseas. That doesn't include her TV salary and endorsement deals.
Williams played in the NBA from 2006-12 for Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Sacramento and Toronto. He had career averages of 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.
According to the TMZ report, Parker will not pay any more money to Williams, whom she married in 2008. The two have an 8-year-old daughter and they have agreed on joint legal and physical custody. The couple will also profit from the sale of their former home in Encino, Calif., which recently sold for $3.75 million.
