Want to glimpse a 'shooting star?' Here's when to watch for meteors this weekend

The lyrid meteor shower will peak this weekend. Here are the best times to glimpse the 'shooting stars,' according to NASA.
NASA Ashley Jean Reese
National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.