Want to glimpse a 'shooting star?' Here's when to watch for meteors this weekend

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.
Duke Children's Hospital hosted its second annual Prom for patients on Saturday April 14, 2018. Attendees were joined by friends, family, and several Duke athletes including Grayson Allen, Justin Robinson, and Abby Pyne.
Cellphone video captures inmates holding shanks on a blood-covered prison floor during the violent riot that left seven inmates dead inside Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC on Monday, April 16.
Questions are being raised as to whether a chupacabra has been photographed in the backwoods of North Carolina. The latest image features a creepy, skeletal animal with little hair and a long tail, like a monkey. Its head is hidden by bushes.
Leesville Road's Malina Pardo scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Sanderson on April 16, 2018. Pardo took a free kick from just outside the box and sent it into the upper left corner to keep the Pride undefeated.
Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers.
Hundreds of students learned about cannons and the life of soldiers during Bennett Place State Historic Site during "Civil War School Days" in Durham, NC. Bennett Place is the site of the largest surrender of Confederate troops, ending the war.
Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.