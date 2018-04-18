Southwest 1380 Pilot to Air Control: 'We have a part of the aircraft missing'

Hear the pilot of Southwest flight 1830 communicate with air traffic control after one of the engines of the plane fails. The flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Jason Boatright
State weighs options for Kinston Bypass

The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering a dozen different routes for a new freeway that would carry U.S. 70 around Kinston. NCDOT is seeking the public's opinion as an environmental study for the project gets underway.