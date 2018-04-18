Southwest 1380 Pilot to Air Control: 'We have a part of the aircraft missing'

Questions are being raised as to whether a chupacabra has been photographed in the backwoods of North Carolina. The latest image features a creepy, skeletal animal with little hair and a long tail, like a monkey. Its head is hidden by bushes.
Duke Children's Hospital hosted its second annual Prom for patients on Saturday April 14, 2018. Attendees were joined by friends, family, and several Duke athletes including Grayson Allen, Justin Robinson, and Abby Pyne.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined damage to a Southwest Airlines plane engine after one woman died and a number of other people were injured during a flight headed to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
Cellphone video captures inmates holding shanks on a blood-covered prison floor during the violent riot that left seven inmates dead inside Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC on Monday, April 16.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering a dozen different routes for a new freeway that would carry U.S. 70 around Kinston. NCDOT is seeking the public's opinion as an environmental study for the project gets underway.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Evan Edwards blasts a three-run home run in the ninth inning in the Wolfpack's victory over North Carolina at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC Tuesday, April 17, 2018.