Surveillance camera captures military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

After 111 years on its Martin Street block, The News & Observer has moved into the heart of downtown Raleigh, a shift of just a few blocks that reflects the company's continuing transition from a traditional newspaper to digital news organization.
The Chinese community in the Triangle has felt threatened for years as small business owners have been repeatedly robbed at gunpoint at their businesses and homes. One group is training for self defense with thorough firearms training and practice.
The top students graduating from Wake County’s high schools are recognized during the Wake School Board meeting in Cary, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. School officials say that naming valedictorians causes ‘unhealthy competition”.
In the top of the seventh inning, trailing 2-1, McLawhorn hit a home run to center field to put North Lenoir up 3-2. The Hawks won 4-2 against the host South Lenoir Blue Devils in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference high school baseball rivalry game.
The Goldsboro Cougars visited the Spring Creek Gators in an East Central Conference high school baseball game on May 2, 2018. The Gators scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth to pull away with a 5-3 win.
The Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars visited the North Edgecombe Warriors in a Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference high school baseball game on May 1, 2018. Rocky Mount Prep led 7-1 after two innings, but trailed 22-17 entering the last two innings.
Data from Blue Cross Blue Shield and N.C. Department of Health and Human Service shows thousands of doctors are over-prescribing opioids in violation of a new state law that limits prescriptions for first-time patients.
More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.
The Obama Foundation unveiled its plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located in the South Side of Chicago. President Obama said that he wants it to be more than a library or museum, but a living and working center.