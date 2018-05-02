Surveillance camera captures military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least five people were killed in the crash.
Scott Cohen via Storyful Ashley Reese
They were a 'good target,' now they're armed

Local

They were a 'good target,' now they're armed

The Chinese community in the Triangle has felt threatened for years as small business owners have been repeatedly robbed at gunpoint at their businesses and homes. One group is training for self defense with thorough firearms training and practice.

The sad tale of Sadie and Sal

Living

The sad tale of Sadie and Sal

A pair of animal friends – Sadie the bulldog and Sal the goose – went missing. Harnett County residents have taken to social media to reunite them.

Five questions with Scotty McCreery

NC State

Five questions with Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery talks about NC State, Garner, getting married, having a number one song and answers five questions with the News & Observer’s Joe Giglio at the Raleigh Country Club Tuesday, May 1st.

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Health Care

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.

First look: Obama Presidential Center

Latest News

First look: Obama Presidential Center

The Obama Foundation unveiled its plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located in the South Side of Chicago. President Obama said that he wants it to be more than a library or museum, but a living and working center.