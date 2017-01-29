Mr. and Mrs. James Albert Bass celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 26 by raising a glass with their family.
Al and Sandy were married in Tallahassee, FL, one week after Sandy's graduation from FSU, with a church ceremony and a reception at her sorority house. They returned to Raleigh to complete Al's degree at NCSU, and have been Raleigh residents ever since.
Awe-inspired by their years of loyal dedication to each other are their daughters, Susan Bass and Lee Ann Shearon, and son-in-law Patrick.
Comments