The family of Maanica D. Bridgers proudly announces her graduation to Airman with the United States Air Force, April 27, 2018. Airman Bridgers will complete technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base. Thereafter, she will specialize in avionics.
May 13, 2018 02:01 AM
