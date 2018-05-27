Celebrating 65 Years of Marriage

After being drafted into the army, Marshall Evans was assigned to Fort Jackson, near Columbia, S.C., where Frances Pender worked as a draftsperson in the engineering department of the Southern Bell Telephone Company. Frances’ sister worked as a civilian in the same office as Marshall, as did the sergeant that she would eventually marry. As Best Man and Maid of Honor, Marshall and Frances met at the rehearsal dinner. She was 20, and he was 22. They were married five months later on June 6, 1953, at Rosewood Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., then moved to Washington, D.C., to start their lives together. Five children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 65 years later, Marshall, 87, and Frances, 85, are living happily ever after.
