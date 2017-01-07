Engagements

January 7, 2017 7:00 PM

Congdon-Casserly

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Casserly of Raleigh announce the engagement of their daughter Samantha Lee Casserly of Fuquay-Varina to Jeffrey Logan Congdon of Fuquay-Varina. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Congdon of Fuquay-Varina. A May 2018 is planned.

Engagements

