Engagements

January 8, 2017 2:02 AM

Mr. Sloate and Ms. Angeli

Michael and Gale Angeli of Chapel Hill, North Carolina announce the engagement of their daughter, Nikki Angeli, to Phil Sloate, son of Steve and Carolyn Sloate of Durham, North Carolina The wedding is planned for 2017.

Related content

Engagements

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sled alongside kids in East Raleigh

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos