Engagements

February 12, 2017 2:02 AM

Gerber - McCartney

Jacob M. Gerber, son of Mr. John W. Gerber and Dr. Toby L. Parcel of Raleigh, and Caitlin H. McCartney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brendan McCartney, of Greenville, South Carolina, announce their engagement. An April, 2017 wedding is planned.

Engagements

