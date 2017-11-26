Venditti - King

Mrs. Deanna King and Mr. Bradley King of Cary, North Carolina are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Chandler King to Nicholas Venditti of Raleigh. Mr. Venditti is the son of Dr. Richard Venditti and Mrs. Suzanne Venditti of Raleigh. Ms. King and Mr. Venditti both graduated in 2014 from Athens Drive High School. Both Chandler and Nick attend East Carolina University and will graduate in the Spring 2018 with a Bachelors Degree from the East Carolina University School of Business. The couple's wedding will be held on September 22, 2018 at The Umstead in Cary.
Comments