Engagements

Wells ~ Vanderhoof

February 23, 2018 02:02 AM

Larry and Rinda Vanderhoof of London, KY are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Ann Vanderhoof, to Dr. Thomas B. Wells. Dr. Wells is the son of Charles and Julia Wells of Raleigh, NC. Miss Vanderhoof is currently employed as a special education teacher for Collierville Schools in Memphis, TN. Dr. Wells is currently employed as an Internal Medicine resident by the University of Tennessee in Memphis, TN. A summer wedding is planned in the bride’s hometown of London, KY.

