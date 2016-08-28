Engagements

August 28, 2016 2:01 AM

Mikol - Seligman

David and Sue Mikol are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Miss Sarah Beth Mikol to Mr. Nicholas Clayton Seligman, son of Andrew and Linda Seligman of Hillsborough, N.C. The wedding is planned for October 15, 2016 in Raleigh, NC.

