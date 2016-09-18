Rowe ~ Brooks

Emily McLean Brooks and Patrick Ambrose Rowe were married September 17, 2016 at five-thirty in the evening at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Raleigh. The Reverend David Cumbie officiated. A reception followed at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Jasper Brooks, Jr. of Raleigh. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Pope McCorkle, Jr. of Raleigh and the late Pope McCorkle, Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Jasper Brooks of Wilmington, NC. The groom is the son of Mr. Leonard Anthony Rowe and the late Mrs. Leonard Anthony Rowe of Salem, VA. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Gilsenan Rowe, Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Edward Webb of Roanoke, VA.
The bride was escorted by her father. The matron of honor was Margaret Brooks Duke, sister of the bride, of Raleigh. Bridesmaids were Minnie Lane Corwin of Nashville, TN, Abbey Rowe Erwin, sister of the groom, of Christiansburg, VA, Laura Katherine Johnson of Savannah, GA, Christine Noel Kidwell of Washington, DC, Fletcher McNair Mebane of Asheville, NC, Kerilyn Patricia Tacconi of London, UK, Sarah Catherine Willis of Wilmington, NC, Jenna Eleanor Wilson of Charlotte, NC, Lauren Hales Bock, Miranda Lee Dotson, and Gretchen Presnell Hyde, all of Raleigh. Attendants were Rebekah Ann Dominguez, Lillie Ashton Lodge, and Sally Virginia Smith, all of Raleigh, NC, Piper Robinson Gray of New York, NY, and Virginia Farris Olson of Charlotte, NC.
The groom’s father served as best man. The groomsmen were Benjamin Taylor Barnhill of Charlottesville, VA, Brandon Justin Clapp of Birmingham, AL, Lawrence Russell Duke of Raleigh, Zachary Dary Erwin of Christiansburg, VA, James Lewis Gresham, II of Holly Springs, NC, Robert Kenton Hipp of Somerville, MA, Jonathan Peter Maceda of San Jose, CA, Marshall Thomas McClung of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Watson Mulkey of Greenville, SC, Michael Charles Rowe, Jr. of Grenada. The ushers were John Maclean Boswell of Burkeville, VA, Timothy John Rowe, Jr. of Richmond, VA, Pope McCorkle, IV and Lewis Johnson McCorkle, both of New York, NY.
The bride is a graduate of Saint Mary’s School in Raleigh, and Wake Forest University. The groom is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College. After a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Raleigh.
Comments