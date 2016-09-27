Hunter-Coman

0:38 N.C. State's Shawn Boone on Wake Forest: 'It will be big' Pause

0:38 DNA-based composite of suspect in Faith Hedgepeth murder case released

0:38 faith.mp4

0:32 Canes newcomers on the ice

0:34 Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding

1:56 Canes open preseason schedule

3:05 Swift Creek plays 'Bluegrass Hurricane'

0:22 Watch Bug Howard's game-winning catch against Pitt

0:33 Cam Newton: It was 'baffling' that Kelvin Benjamin didn't get more touches

1:35 Trump calls school choice 'new civil rights issue,' 'West Wing' stumps for Hillary Clinton - Election Rewind