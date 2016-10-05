Dunigan ~ Fleming

Elizabeth Burton Fleming and Joshua Blake Dunigan were united in marriage on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at six o’clock at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The Reverend Doctor Ashley Neil Smith officiated. A reception followed at The Country Club of North Carolina. On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents at Pinehurst Country Club.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Stephen Lewis Velker of Smithfield and Mr. John Dixon Fleming, junior of Salisbury. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Robert Harris Kelly and the late Mrs. Kelly of Erwin, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Dixon Fleming of Smithfield. She is a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School and Clemson University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She received her Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Nova Southeastern University. She was presented by the Terpsichorean Club at the 2007 North Carolina Debutante Ball. She is employed by Liberty HomeCare.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clay Dunigan of Benson. He is the grandson of Ms. Anne Blake Dunigan of Smithfield, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis Dunigan of Zebulon, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ray Keith Peacock of Benson. He is a graduate of South Johnston High School and North Carolina Wesleyan College, where he earned a football scholarship. He received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is Director of Rehab Services at Fayetteville Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.
The bride was escorted by her father. Sarah Gaither Fleming of Clayton, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Nicole Marie Bisenius of Alexandria, Virginia; Murray Elizabeth Dees of Raleigh; Claira Elizabeth Fleming of Knightdale, sister-in-law of the bride; Catherine Marie McDavid of Greenville, South Carolina; Ann McCullough Mounts of Clover, South Carolina, cousin of the bride; Katie Lawrence Smith of Washington, DC; and Jane Royall Yarbrough of Durham.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Jason Todd Dunigan of Angier and Patrick Keith Dunigan of Raleigh, brothers of the groom; John Dixon Fleming III of Knightdale, brother of the bride; Nathan Shawn Hackney of Henrico, Virginia; Seth Michael Jones of Clayton; and Charles Robert Jordan of Burlington.
Amber Winifred Johnson of Greenville served as scripture reader. Greeters were Julia Branch Royall of Wilmington and Kelly Saliba Ryan of Charlotte. Music was provided by Stephen M. Gourley, organist; Pamela Bath Kelly, violinist; and Catherine Bergstrand Kelly, violinist and soloist.
Following a honeymoon to Barbados, the couple will reside in Aberdeen.
