Brooks ~ Service

Elizabeth Boardman Service and William Gold Brooks were married November 19, 2016 at five o’clock at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh. The Reverend Christopher Hogin officiated. The service was followed by a reception at North Ridge Country Club hosted by the bride’s parents and stepparents. On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Bloomsbury Bistro. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Louise Whitmire Catania and Mr. William Spencer Service, both of Raleigh. The groom is the son of Ms. Beverly Lynn Johnson of Durham and Mr. William Harold Brooks of Timberlake. The bride is a graduate of Broughton High School and UNC- Chapel Hill. The groom is a graduate of Person High School and East Carolina University. He earned his master’s degree at N.C. State University. Following a honeymoon in Cancun, the couple will reside in Raleigh.
