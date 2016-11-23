O'Hara ~ Purrington

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting Pause

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:43 Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’, Trump calls media crooks - Election Rewind

3:50 Bickell lends a hand and reflects on his MS diagnosis

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

2:43 DNA expert questioned on evidence in Peterson case

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:56 UNC's Roy Williams will 'be damned' if he's going to emulate Duke