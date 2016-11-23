O'Hara ~ Purrington

At four o’clock on the afternoon of July thirtieth, two thousand sixteen, Sara Lindsay Purrington and Michael Dennis O’Hara were united in Holy Matrimony by The Reverend James P. Adams, Rector, at Christ Church, Raleigh. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ward Purrington of Raleigh and the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Luther Purrington, Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lee Smith, Jr., all of Raleigh. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Patrick O’Hara of Woodbridge, Virginia and the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Edmund James Kirlin and the late Mr. and Mrs. Francis William O’Hara, all of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The bride attended Raleigh public schools, Ravenscroft School and is a graduate of St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire. Thereafter she studied ballet at the Juilliard School in New York City. She is a Founding Company Member and currently a Soloist with Carolina Ballet in Raleigh. She was also a member of Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia and toured the United States extensively with Ballet New York. The bridegroom attended Dumfries, Virginia public schools and graduated with a major in history from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. He is currently employed by University of North Carolina Hospitals in Cary.
The bride wore a beaded gown of silk crepe and a family heirloom veil of handmade Venetian lace. She carried a bouquet of blush roses, limelight hydrangeas and lamb’s ear.
The bride’s attendants were her Maid of Honor, Virginia Camp Purrington of Durham, sister of the bride; and Bridesmaids Katherine Lindsay Newsom, cousin of the bride, and Erica Gabrielle Sabatini, both of New York City, and Alicia Amelia Fabry and Elizabeth Moore Harrell, both of Raleigh. Her cousins, Sally Townsend Purrington and Elizabeth Smith Alley, both of Raleigh, and Elizabeth Hanrahan Saye of Pinehurst attended the bride as Flower Girls.
The bridegroom’s attendants were his Best Man, Alden John Wangner of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Groomsmen Michael Ryan Bedsole of Greensboro; Jeffrey William O’Hara of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Patrick Steven O’Hara of Columbus, Ohio, both brothers of the bridegroom; and George Bosley Purrington of Raleigh, brother of the bride. His nephew, Cullen Patrick O’Hara of Columbus, Ohio attended the bridegroom as Ring Bearer. Lectors were Nella Fulton Timmons of Richmond, Virginia, cousin of the bride, and Craig Patrick O’Hara of Thomasville, NC, brother of the bridegroom.
William Paul Fulton of Winston-Salem, Charles Nicholas Purrington of Liberty, NC, Jackson Vietor Purrington of Raleigh and William Grimes Saye of Pinehurst, all cousins of the bride, served as acolytes for the service. The ceremony concluded to a joyous peal of 1260 Plain Bob Triples offered by the Christ Church Ringers Guild in celebration of the marriage. The parents of the bride entertained with a reception for the bridal couple at the Carolina Country Club immediately following the service.
After a wedding trip to Quebec, Canada, Mr. and Mrs. O’Hara are at home in Raleigh.
