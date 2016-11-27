Hermann-Spangler

Meredith Marie Hermann of Raleigh, North Carolina and Dr. Andrew Henican Spangler of Winston-Salem, North Carolina were married on November 12, 2016 at five o'clock in the evening at St. Mary's Chapel in Raleigh. The Rev. Brandon Williams officiated. A reception was held at the Museum of Natural Sciences Research Center after the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Hermann of Raleigh, NC. She is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Florence Handt and the late Dr. and Mrs. Harold Hermann. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Spangler of Winston-Salem, NC. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Ernest B. Spangler of Greensboro, NC and the late Mr. and Mrs. C. Ellis Henican, Jr. Meredith is a graduate of Wake Forest University, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law and UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. Andrew is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC School of Medicine. He is completing his second year of Internal Medicine Residency at Baptist Hospital. The couple will reside in Winston-Salem, NC.
Comments