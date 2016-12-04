Behrend ~ Weeks

Whitney Weeks and Michael Behrend were married on October 29, 2016 at four thirty in the evening at the Grove Park Inn Country Club in Asheville, NC. A reception at the Country Club followed. The bride wearing Lucette, a custom lace design by Lea-Ann Belter, was escorted down the aisle by her father. She carried a soft, romantic, classically styled hand tied bouquet with white garden roses, white lisianthus, and lavender. The ceremony was officiated by Philip Lingle. The bride is the daughter of Mr. William and Dr. Melissa Weeks of Raleigh, NC. She is the granddaughter of Yvonne Tillman and the late Gary Tillman of Calypso, NC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Weeks of Springfield. VA. The groom is the son Mr. and Mrs. Robert Behrend of Zionsville, Indiana. He is the grandson of Eleanor Behrend and the late Robert Behrend, Sr. of Chesterfield, Missouri and the late Mr. and Mrs. Peter Carroll of New Albany, Ohio. Dr. Whitney Weeks is a graduate of Campbell University School of Pharmacy and currently works as a Pharmacist with Omnicare. Mr. Behrend graduated cum laude from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and is employed as an Aerospace Engineer with NASA Langley Research Center. Following their honeymoon in St. Lucia the couple will reside in Suffolk, VA.
