Smith-Cosgrove

7:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried says the team is getting better Pause

1:59 Anti-Klan rally on Moore Square

2:07 Carolina Ballet begins annual run of The Nutcracker

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:32 Two dead following shooting at Raleigh hotel

1:14 Hunter Elementary students harvest greens for families in need

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in recruitment video

2:13 Penn's Vincent Price is announced as Duke University's tenth president