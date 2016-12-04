Smith-Cosgrove

Eleanor Carmer Cosgrove and Wyatt Nathaniel Smith were married in a family ceremony on October 15, 2016, by Crystal Lake on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Reverend Barbara Kszystyniak officiated. Following the sunset wedding, the bride’s parents hosted a dinner at Chillingsworth in Brewster, MA.
The bride is the daughter of Ms. Dorothy Anne Bryan and Mr. Bruce Burnham Cosgrove of Raleigh. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Carmer Bryan of Institute, NC, and the late Dr. and Mrs. William Burnham Cosgrove of Athens, GA.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Howard Smith, formerly of Montgomery, AL and now of Macon, GA. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Ralph Wilson, Sr. of Chickamauga, GA, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Preston Smith of Cleveland, TN.
The bride was escorted by her father. Claire Bryan Cosgrove was her sister’s maid of honor. Michael Smith served as his son’s best man.
The bride is a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Raleigh and the University of Georgia where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was presented at the 2008 Terpsichorean Club Debutante Ball. She is now marketing manager at Love Funding in Washington, DC.
The groom is a graduate of the University of Georgia and received a master’s degree at Auburn University. He is assistant vice president at Berkeley Point Capital in Bethesda, MD.
The parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Naked Oyster in Hyannis on the evening before the wedding. The couple resides in Washington, DC.
