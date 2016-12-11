Farmer - Marsland

Emily Turner Marsland and Robert Frank Farmer II were married on Sunday May 29, 2016 at five o’clock in the evening at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Reverend Richard Thomas Clayton officiated. The bride’s parents hosted a reception following the ceremony at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn. On the eve of the wedding, the parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Winston’s Grille.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ross Marsland (John and Ellen) of Raleigh. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. C.K. Wishon (C.K. and Hortense) of Raleigh, and Mrs. David Boyd Marsland (Annette) and the late Dr. David Boyd Marsland of Raleigh. She is a graduate of Sanderson High School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Art, and minors in Music and Public Relations. She is an actress in New York City. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frank Farmer (Bob and Debbie) of Burbank, CA. He is the grandson of Mrs. Alton E. Shader (Joanne) and the late Dr. Alton E. Shader of Glendale, CA, and Mrs. Howard Leroy David (Ruth) and the late Mr. Howard Leroy David, of Burbank, CA. He is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, where he earned a Bachelors of Science in Economics and Business. He is a Private Equity Associate at Hellman & Friedman in New York City.
The bride was attended by Mrs. Kenan Crawford Hill as matron of honor, and Ms. Ashley Elizabeth Sigmon as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kayla Marie Berghoff, Kaitlin Rachel Cherichello, Ashley Elizabeth Farmer, Michelle Elizabeth Giannini, Madison Blair Hipp, and Ellen Hudson Regan. Special Attendants were Carly Jo Mask, Ashley Stewart Mohney, Jessica Powell, and Megan Jayne Shank. The groom’s brother, Mr. Sean Patrick Farmer, served as best man. Groomsmen were Eric Beale Andersen, Trevor Nathanael Baier, Bryce Dallas Duke, Ross Bradford Marsland, Nicholas Arabion Taylor, Michael Joseph Tomaino, and Duncan Robert Williams. Abigail Grayson Harper and Norah Katharine Toresdahl were flower girls, James Andrew Bock and Ciji Olivia Prosser provided the music, and Mr. and Mrs. Brett Gregory Toresdahl (Brett and Jodie) read the Scripture. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Turks & Caicos; they now reside on the Upper West Side in Manhattan.
