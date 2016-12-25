Poe - Edmonds

The marriage of Adrianne Finley Edmonds and Charles Aycock Poe III took place on Saturday, June 11, at 5:30 at Christ Episcopal Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Reverend Jennifer Brown officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Blue Edmonds of Charlotte. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Marion Myers Edmonds of Greensboro, and the late Mr. Marion Myers Edmonds, Mrs. Samuel Reid Ogilvie of North Wilkesboro and the late Mr. Samuel Reid Ogilvie. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Aycock Poe Junior of Raleigh. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Aycock Poe and the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Murphy Forbes.
The bride is a graduate of Myers Park High School, UNC-Wilmington and Elon Law. The groom is a graduate of Ravenscroft School, University of the South and Elon Law. The couple reside in Greensboro where they are practicing attorneys.
