Nichols - Garrison

Presley Helen Larson Garrison and Patrick Kelly Nichols were married on December 30, 2016, in a 5:30 p.m. ceremony at First Baptist Church on Salisbury Street. Presley is the daughter of Chris Garrison and Kim Larson of Goldsboro. Patrick is a son of Chuck and Susan Nichols of Raleigh.
Presley’s grandparents are Helen M. Larson of Prairie du Chien, WI, and the late Warren S. Larson; Noga A. Garrison of New York and the late Milton E. Garrison; and Ronald M. Lee of Asheville and the late Elizabeth M. Lee. Patrick’s grandparents are Patsy W. Kelly of Raleigh and the late Dr. Richard A. Kelly, Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Nichols. Maggie McDonald of Atlanta was maid of honor, and Charlie Nichols of Tokyo, Japan, was his brother’s best man. Other attendants were Burcu Bozkurt of Washington, DC; Madison Bullard of Brooklyn, NY; Cate Coffee, cousin of the bride, of Greensboro; Andrew Harrell and William Hartzell of Raleigh; Becca Mann of Greenville; Gabe Parrish of Socorro, NM; Drew Rothenberg of Chapel Hill; David Rusher, Tom Rusher, and Wade Snedecor of Raleigh; Anna Starkey of Greenville; and Jerri Waller of Norfolk.
Patrick’s youth minister and friend, the Rev. Trey Davis, officiated in a ceremony combining elements of Presley’s Episcopalian background and Patrick’s Baptist tradition. Readers were Philip Brown of Raleigh and Leah Elliot of Brooklyn. Dr. Jeremy Thompson of Charlottesville, VA, was the organist.
Presley attended high school at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, and Patrick attended Needham B. Broughton Magnet High School. They met at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as members of the Class of 2012. Presley graduated with a BS in biochemistry and Patrick with a BA in history and communication studies.
Presley is completing her fourth year of medical school at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and anticipates graduating in May. Patrick is a videographer and photographer with the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at North Carolina State University.
