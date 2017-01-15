Norris ~ Russ

1:22 UNC's Theo Pinson on his big dunk Pause

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners)

2:17 Heels' Berry talks about win over FSU

5:13 Roy Williams: “We got a big lift from Theo”

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch