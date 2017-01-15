Norris ~ Russ

Mary Anne Russ and Daniel Ray Norris were married December 16, 2016 at sunset on Lea Island. Officer Michael Thompson officiated. The ceremony was followed by a dinner reception at Pembroke's Restaurant hosted by the bride’s children, Addie, Benjamin and William Jeffreys. Each member of the wedding party wore their traditional Scottish Tartan. The bride wore an ensemble of silk crepe and chiffon with a Tartan sash. The sash was made from a pair of trousers her father wore while playing golf on Saint Andrews in Scotland. She carried a bouquet of blush roses, ivory hydrangea and calla lillies. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Anne Russ and the late Mr. James Preston Russ of Hampstead. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Ray Norris of Teachey. The bride and groom are both graduates of Harrells Christian Academy, where they met in second grade. The bride is also a graduate of Peace College and Campbell University. The groom is a graduate of UNC Wilmington. He earned his Master’s of Science in Biology from The University of Guam. Following a honeymoon on Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos, the couple will reside in Hampstead.
