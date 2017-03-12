Hart - Culberson Wedding

Laci Dawn Culberson and Jonathan Garrett Hart were united in Marriage on March 3, 2017, at a sunset wedding on the beach at Sandals Grande Resort in Saint Lucia. Following the ceremony, the bride’s mother hosted a champagne reception and formal dinner by the sea. Guests were served bone-in rib eye, filet mignon, lobster and scallops. Dinner was followed by dancing and continued merriment. The bride is the daughter of Ms. Misti Barbee of Charlotte and Mr. Edward Culberson of Siler City, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Nancy Barbee of Locust, North Carolina, and the late Mrs. Madge Wright Culberson of Siler City. A 2015 graduate of Wake Technical College with a concentration in Health Sciences, Laci is employed by Wake Medical Hospital in Raleigh as a Cardiovascular Intermediate Care Nurse.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Sarah Jane Hart of Gulf, North Carolina, and Mr. Mark Aschenauer of Gulf. He is the grandson of Mr. Charles Hart and the late Mrs. Brenda Hart of Gulf. A graduate of the NC School of Telecommunication, Garrett is employed in Raleigh. The bride wore a Kitty Chen Couture ball gown in candlelight, fashioned with a sweetheart neckline, a Basque bodice embellished with intricate pearl beading, and a tulle skirt that extended into a chapel length train. She wore an illusion veil of cathedral length, and carried a satin wrapped bouquet of cream roses.
Family and friends of the bride and groom joined them at the resort for the ceremony and for multiple pre-wedding festivities hosted stateside. The new Mr. and Mrs. Hart honeymooned in Saint Lucia and now reside in Raleigh with their beloved Siberian Husky, Nova, and cat, Sadie.
Comments