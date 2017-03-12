Sigler - O'Grady

Jamie Lynn Sigler and Tim O’Grady, of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, were wed on January 15, 2017 in Napa Valley. The Godfather of the bride, Christopher Sigler, Sr., officiated the lakeside ceremony at Calistoga Ranch, followed by an intimate formal dinner in the wine cave, aglow in candlelight. The bride, 38, is founder of J Public Relations, an international agency with offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, and the San Diego flagship where she is based. The groom, 51, is a land developer who grew up in Laguna Beach. The bride, an East Carolina University alum who was reared in Plymouth and Dennis, MA, is the daughter of Ralph Sigler, Jr. and her stepmother is Cheryl White of Cary, NC. The newlyweds honeymooned at Four Seasons Lanai.
