Frost - Milroy

Ellen Joyce Milroy and Jack Jennings Frost were married on December 31, 2016, in a 6:00 P.M. ceremony at All Saints Chapel in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. The ceremony was followed by a reception to ring in the New Year at Market Hall. The bride’s parents are James and Lori Milroy of Saginaw, Michigan. The groom’s parents are Jack and Sherry Frost of Raleigh, NC. Ellen’s grandparents are Jean M. Pless of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and the late Loren G. Pless and John R. and Joyce P. Milroy of Alpena, MI. Jack’s grandparents are Richard L. Jennings of Raleigh, NC and the late Jan B. Jennings, and the late Jack W. Frost and the late Ann H. Frost of Texas. Kate Morse of Saginaw, MI was maid of honor, and Will Edmondson of Raleigh, NC, was the best man. Bridesmaids were: Erin Farnsel, sister of the bride, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Andrea Haggerty of Zeeland, MI, Carly Hubers of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Abby Wilhelm of Washington, DC. Groomsmen were: Rich Frost, brother of the groom, of Raleigh, NC, Kevin Liu of San Francisco, California, Stuart Herndon of Houston, Texas, and Jake Lautner of Raleigh, NC. Jack and Ellen’s pastor and friend, Matt Miglarese of the Summit Church in Raleigh, NC, officiated. Jorja Magley of Louisville, Kentucky was the scripture reader. Ushers were Curtis Farnsel, brother-in-law of the bride, of Oklahoma City, OK and Travis Gibbons of Grand Rapids, MI. Anna Eusebio of Raleigh, NC was the violinist along with Andrew Haggerty of Zeeland, MI as the guitarist.
Ellen holds an undergraduate degree from Hope College in Holland, MI, and a master's degree from NC State University in Raleigh, NC. She is employed as the Assistant Director of Global Programs in NC State University’s Poole College of Management. Jack graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, and is employed as a Senior Engineer with Qualcomm in Raleigh, NC. Following a honeymoon cruise, the couple resides in Raleigh, NC.
Comments