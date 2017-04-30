Mellott - Godwin

Courtney Leigh Godwin and Nicholas Hunter Mellott were married on Saturday April 22, 2017 at half after five in the evening at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Reverend Diane Knauf officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Courtney Godwin of Raleigh. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Everette Godwin Jr. of Smithfield, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Franklin Carroll of Cary, North Carolina. The Groom is the son of Mr. Brian Louis Mellott and Ms. Rita Lehman Mellott of Hagerstown, Maryland. He is the grandson of Mrs. Paul Clifford Mellott Sr. and the late Mr. Paul Clifford Mellott Sr. of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wilmer Lehman of Willow Hill, Pennsylvania.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Kelsey Louise Kingsbery of Raleigh served as the Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Anna Elizabeth Kuruc, Mary Elizabeth McLean, Sarah Whitney Beck, Meagan Millen Knowles, all of Raleigh, Dana Chandler Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina, Natalie Roane Colhoun of Richmond, Virginia, Laura Blanton Smith of Washington, DC, Hannon Norton Thorn of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Portia Whitney Mellott, sister of the groom, of Camden, South Carolina.
Justin Ross Mellott, brother of the groom, of Frederick, Maryland served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Benton Edward Albritton and Clayton Taylor Godwin, brother of the bride, of Raleigh, Hans Wellington Sapra of Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Anthony Izzo III of Bedford, New York, Graham Stewart Zifferer of York, Pennsylvania, Brent Troy Barnhart of New York, New York and Alexander Stephen Lowe of Dallas, Texas. Margaret Ann Kleisch and Jena Michele Edelman read scripture during the ceremony. Katherine Hillmann Chalk and Stephanie Lynn Hillmann served as greeters for the ceremony.
The bride’s parents hosted a reception following the ceremony at North Ridge Country Club. On the eve of the wedding, the parents of the groom hosted a rehearsal dinner at Melrose Knitting Mill.
The bride is a graduate of Wakefield High School in Raleigh and Meredith College, also in Raleigh. She received a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design with a Minor in Art. She is employed by Beth Webb Interiors in Atlanta, Georgia. The groom is a graduate of Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania and Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts. He received a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He received a Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is employed by Piedmont Office Realty Trust in Atlanta, Georgia. Following a wedding trip to Anguilla, the couple will reside in Atlanta, Georgia.
