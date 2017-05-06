Abbate - Redd

Jennifer Leanne Redd and Michael Anthony Abbate were married May 6 at Tucker's Point in Bermuda. Fr. Attilio Morelli of Saint Michael's Church of the Diocese of Hamilton in Bermuda officiated.
The bride, 34, is a buyer at Intermix in Manhattan having graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Finance.
She is a daughter of Lauren Redd and Steven Redd of Cary, North Carolina.
The groom, 38, is a Member of King Street Capital Management, an investment management firm in Manhattan. He graduated with a B.A. from Dartmouth College in 2001.
He is a son of Anita Abbate and Frank Abbate of Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The couple met through mutual friends in New York.
