May 06, 2017 8:00 PM

Abbate - Redd

Jennifer Leanne Redd and Michael Anthony Abbate were married May 6 at Tucker's Point in Bermuda. Fr. Attilio Morelli of Saint Michael's Church of the Diocese of Hamilton in Bermuda officiated. The bride, 34, is a buyer at Intermix in Manhattan having graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Finance. She is a daughter of Lauren Redd and Steven Redd of Cary, North Carolina. The groom, 38, is a Member of King Street Capital Management, an investment management firm in Manhattan. He graduated with a B.A. from Dartmouth College in 2001. He is a son of Anita Abbate and Frank Abbate of Bernardsville, New Jersey. The couple met through mutual friends in New York.

