Keyser ~ Bitler

Mary Morgan Bitler and Robert Wells Keyser were married on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh at six o’clock in the evening. Officiating the wedding were The Reverend John J. Forbes of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and The Reverend Gary W. Fulton of White Memorial. The bride's parents hosted a reception following the ceremony at Carolina Country Club. The groom's parents hosted a Rehearsal Dinner on Friday at The Umstead Hotel and Spa.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Franklin Bitler, Jr. and the granddaughter of Dr. Glenn F. Bitler and the late Sara Bitler and Mr. and Mrs. Carl R. Lowendick, all of Raleigh. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Fredrick Leonard Keyser III of Raleigh and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank C. Rogers of Roxboro and Mrs. Janet W. Cumberland and the late Mr. Richard B. Cumberland, of Semora, NC.
The bride was escorted by her father. Amanda Dorothea Bitler and Brooke Bitler Poole, sisters of the bride, served as maid and matron of honor. Bridesmaids were the bride's cousins, Elizabeth Ryan Coughlin of San Francisco; Mary Katherine McNeill and Lauren Robinson Phelps, of New York. And Mary-Claire Spencer of Nashville; Rebecca Lillian Martin of Charlotte; Mary Louise Shore of Winston-Salem, Abbey Wells White of Austin, TX, Madeleine Loeb Friddle of Milton, FL, and Leigh Keyser Miller, sister of the groom, of Raleigh.
The groom's father served as best man. Groomsmen were Glenn Franklin Bitler III, twin brother of the bride, of Charlotte; William Christopher Miller, George Lawrence Brown, and Alan Gray Smith of Raleigh; Harrison Julian Smith of Archer Lodge; Michael Nathaniel Hicks of New Hill; Jonathan Elliot Harrell of Selma; Blaine Tyler Dudley of Kernersville; Daniel Ray Freeman of Clayton and Brandon Michael Phillips of Fuquay-Varina. The bride's nephew, Andrew Tyler Poole, was ring bearer.
Serving as readers were Kathryn Marshall Vance and Tyson Cozart Presnell of Charlotte. Program attendants were James Bitler Phelps, the bride's cousin, of New York; Sophie Taylor Davidoff of Memphis, TN and Ryan Melissa Finkelstein of Chapel Hill. Wedding music was provided by Kirsten Homdrom, organist, Laura Suzanne Silverstein, harpist and Faye Huang, violinist.
The bride is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UNC-CH. She was presented at the Terpsichorean Club 2011 North Carolina Debutante Ball. The groom graduated magna cum laude from N.C. State. The two are entering their fourth year of dental school at UNC-CH.
Comments