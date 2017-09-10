Rollins - McClure

Lacy Alston McClure and Matthew James Rollins were married on September 9, 2017, at six o' clock at Old Edwards Inn in Highlands, NC. The ceremony was officiated by The Reverend Michael Wade Morris. The bride is the daughter Mr. and Mrs. William Jefferson McClure, Junior. She is the sister of William Jefferson McClure, III, 'Trey'. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Jefferson McClure of Raleigh, NC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Harrison Crannell, Junior of Albany, NY. The bride was escorted by her father. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas James Rollins. He is the brother of Mrs. Michelle Rollins Robbins and Charlotte Rollins Mercer. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Albert Lojko of Greensboro and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Esmond Rollins of Goldsboro. Lacy and Matthew are both graduates of Appalachian State University. Lacy currently works at ArtSource Fine Art in Raleigh and Matthew currently works as a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood. Following their honeymoon, the couple will reside in Raleigh.
