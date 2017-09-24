Wilson-Merwarth

Lindsay Ashlan Merwarth and Steven MacKenzie Wilson were united in marriage on September 23, 2017, at 5:30 in the evening at Fairmont United Methodist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Right Reverend Thomas W. Johnston officiated the ceremony. A reception, hosted by the bride’s parents, followed at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn. On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents at the Merrimon-Wynne House. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Richard Merwarth of Raleigh, NC. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Richard Merwarth of Pittsboro, NC, and Dr. and Mrs. Peter Albert Modrow of Raleigh, NC.The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Laurence Meredith Shinall of Daniel Island, SC, and Mr. and Mrs. Steven Seiler Wilson of Raleigh, NC. He is the grandson of Mr. Robert Merle Clark, Jr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy Anne Clark, Mr. Delmar Earl Demaree and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Fell Demaree, Mr. Thomas Burrell Wilson and the late Mrs. Virginia Campbell Wilson.The bride was escorted by her father. Caroline Arden Merwarth, sister of the bride, served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Austin Caroline Shelly, sister of the groom; Ruth Rodgers Hendren, cousin of the bride; Mary Glenn Crumpler, Sarah Patricia Fricke, Spencer Busby Menzel, Sarah Cunningham Moeller, and Daphne Flora Skelos. Flower girls were Jordyn Olivia Roof and Morgan Riley Roof, second cousins of the bride.Daniel Laurence Shinall and Michael Graham Shinall, brothers of the groom, served as best men. Groomsmen were Charles Clark Wilson and Matthew Gray Wilson, brothers of the groom; David Andrew Shelly, brother-in-law of the groom; Parker Crawford Morgan, Gordon Edwards Paulson, and Joseph Patrick Wills. Mitchell Douglas Helmink served as the lead usher. The ring bearer was Brady Alexander Roof, second cousin of the bride. The bride graduated from Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Elon University. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. The groom graduated from Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island, Georgia and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Elon University. He earned his real estate and residential contractor’s licenses in North Carolina. Following a honeymoon to a surprise location, the couple will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.
