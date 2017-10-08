Petrilli - Henry

Caroline Elizabeth Henry and Anthony Edward Petrilli were united in marriage on September 30, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, North Carolina. The Reverend Powell E. Osteen, Jr. officiated the double ring ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Douglas Henry of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bright Parker, Sr. of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina and Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Meredith Henry of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Justin Petrilli of Cape Carteret, North Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Arthur Russell, Jr. of Woodstock, New York and Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Michael Petrilli and the late Mrs. Vincenza Grasso Petrilli of Waterford, Connecticut. The bride’s parents hosted a reception after the ceremony at the Coral Bay Club, Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner on the eve of the wedding at their home in Cape Carteret, North Carolina. The bride is a graduate of West Carteret High School in Morehead City and received her degree from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She received a Master’s Degree in Accounting from University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She was presented at the Terpsichorean Club 2011 North Carolina Debutante Ball. She is employed at RSM LLP as a CPA. The groom is a graduate of Croatan High School in Newport, North Carolina. He received his degree from University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is the owner of Right Coast Production Company. They will make their home in Morehead City, North Carolina.
