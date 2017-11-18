Weddings

Lihos - Lam

November 18, 2017 02:00 AM

Erin Kaiulani Lam and Jeremiah James Lihos, both of Wilmington, were married May 28, 2017 at the Atrium in Wilmington with Brett Dooies officiating.The bride is the daughter of Karyl Jarvis Crean of Raleigh and Thomas S. H. Lam of Cary. The groom is the son of John Jerald Lihos of Weyer's Cave, VA and the late Diane Summers Sites.Kristen Merryman of Durham was the matron of honor. Megan Rhodes of Dubai, UAE and Yvette Sumner of Seattle, WA were the bridesmaids.Sean "Buck" Maguire of Wilmington was the best man. Nathan Jarvis of Apex and Will Johnson of Wilmington were the groomsmen. Sunny Purushotham of Wilmington and Neil Shah of Chapel Hill were the ushers.The bride is a graduate of North Carolina State University and is employed as an engineer by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. The groom is a graduate of the University of Virginia and is employed as a manager by Costco Wholesale.After a wedding trip to Moorea and Bora Bora, Erin and Jeremiah reside in Wilmington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University

    NCAA rules on days of rest players must get limits practices for the Blue Devils and it showed against the Jaguars

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 2:41

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University
NC Zoo says allowing hunting of African elephants does little to halt poaching and trafficking 1:02

NC Zoo says allowing hunting of African elephants does little to halt poaching and trafficking
Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain' 0:53

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'

View More Video