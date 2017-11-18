Lihos - Lam

Erin Kaiulani Lam and Jeremiah James Lihos, both of Wilmington, were married May 28, 2017 at the Atrium in Wilmington with Brett Dooies officiating.The bride is the daughter of Karyl Jarvis Crean of Raleigh and Thomas S. H. Lam of Cary. The groom is the son of John Jerald Lihos of Weyer's Cave, VA and the late Diane Summers Sites.Kristen Merryman of Durham was the matron of honor. Megan Rhodes of Dubai, UAE and Yvette Sumner of Seattle, WA were the bridesmaids.Sean "Buck" Maguire of Wilmington was the best man. Nathan Jarvis of Apex and Will Johnson of Wilmington were the groomsmen. Sunny Purushotham of Wilmington and Neil Shah of Chapel Hill were the ushers.The bride is a graduate of North Carolina State University and is employed as an engineer by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. The groom is a graduate of the University of Virginia and is employed as a manager by Costco Wholesale.After a wedding trip to Moorea and Bora Bora, Erin and Jeremiah reside in Wilmington.
