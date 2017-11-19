Weddings

Warga - Farmer

November 19, 2017 02:00 AM

Amelia Corinne Farmer and Raymond Samuel Warga, both of Charlotte, were married November 18, 2017 at 3:30 in the afternoon at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC. The Rev. Dr. Gary Fulton officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at North Hills Club. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Malcolm Farmer of Raleigh, NC. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Edward Warga of Easley, SC. The bride was given in marriage by her father. The bride and groom both received their Bachelor of the Arts degrees from Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. She is employed at American City business Journals and he is employed at Bank of America. They are to reside in Charlotte, NC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Milliseconds from a touchdown

    NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Milliseconds from a touchdown

Milliseconds from a touchdown 0:18

Milliseconds from a touchdown
NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there' 3:44

NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there'

NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense' 1:39

NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense'

View More Video