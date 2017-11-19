Warga - Farmer

Amelia Corinne Farmer and Raymond Samuel Warga, both of Charlotte, were married November 18, 2017 at 3:30 in the afternoon at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC. The Rev. Dr. Gary Fulton officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at North Hills Club. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Malcolm Farmer of Raleigh, NC. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Edward Warga of Easley, SC. The bride was given in marriage by her father. The bride and groom both received their Bachelor of the Arts degrees from Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. She is employed at American City business Journals and he is employed at Bank of America. They are to reside in Charlotte, NC.
