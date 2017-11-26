Mengel - Smith

Mr. and Mrs. John Andrew Smith of Huntsville, Alabama, announce the wedding of their daughter, Emily Jane Smith, to Mr. Charles Andrew Mengel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Mengel of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Williams of Sardis, Alabama and Dr. and Mrs. George Cicero Smith, Senior, of Lineville, Alabama. The bride groom is the grandson of Mrs. Ruth Mengel and the late Mr. Robert Mengel of Palm City, Florida and the late Mrs. Evelyn Brumley of Stuart Florida.Emily is a 2007 graduate of Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School in Birmingham, Alabama. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering and graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi State University in 2011. She received a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from North Carolina State/University of North Carolina in 2016. She was a member of Shackouls Honors College, Phi Kappa Phi, Tau Beta Phi and Engineering Student Council. She is currently employed as an engineer with the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Dublin, Georgia.Charles is a 2004 graduate of Green Hope High School in Cary, North Carolina. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business Management with a minor in economics and graduated from North Carolina State University in 2008. He was an assistant coach and head statistician for the men’s varsity basketball team at Green Hope High School. He is currently employed as a Training Specialist with Panera Bread in Macon, Georgia.The couple was married in an afternoon ceremony Saturday, October 14th, at Fairmont United Methodist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina.The bride wore an exquisite ball gown wedding dress designed by Maggie Sottero. The gown had floral lace appliques drifting down a tulle skirt, an elegant illusion V-neckline and a glittering Swarovski crystal belt. The gown was finished with a plunging V-back and crystal buttons over zipper closure.The reception was held at Market Hall in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. After a trip to Boston the couple will reside in Macon Georgia.
Comments