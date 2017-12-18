Allen - Capps

Amanda Leigh Capps of Cary and Charles Ferebee Allen of Charlotte were united in marriage on October 28, 2017 at 5:00 in the evening at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst. Mr. Davis White Kuykendall officiated at the double ring ceremony. A reception, hosted by the bride's parents, immediately followed the ceremony at CCNC. The night before the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Pinehurst Country Club. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kirby Butler Capps of Cary. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Eastment Guthrie and the late Dr. Eugene Harding Guthrie of Easton, MD; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Leonard Capps of Laurinburg.Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Allen of Charlotte. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Bartlett Ferebee, Jr. of Andrews and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Robert Allen of Charlotte. The bride was escorted by her father and was given in marriage by her parents. Louise Corder Gaston of Charleston, SC served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were sisters-in-law of the bride, Jessica Thomas Capps and Laura Gable Capps of Raleigh; sister of the groom, Jordan Allen Shea of Charlotte; Mary Margaret Beaver and Kara Nan Hager of Charlotte; Lynn Fitch Furgurson of Chapel Hill; Moriah Kenyon Rosenblum of Atlantic Heights, NJ; Whitney Tiernan Ranson of New York, NY; Margaret Ann Hughes Gonella and Jillian Shore Good of Raleigh; and Ann Murchison Williams of Wilmington. Flower girls were nieces of the bride, Avery Elizabeth Capps and Lila Grace Capps of Raleigh; niece of the groom, Caroline Ferebee Allen of Charlotte; and Reynolds Pierce Gray of Charlotte.The groom's father served as his Best Man. His groomsmen were brothers of the bride, Timothy Michael Capps and Gregory Alan Capps of Raleigh; brother-in-law of the groom, Michael Patrick Shea of Charlotte; Michael Cory Miller of Cashiers; James Wilson Roberts of Chapel Hill; James Grant Gilbert, Brett Walker Gray, Tyler Alexander Hager, Christopher Middleton Turner, and Benjamin Holt Vandiver of Charlotte; and Christopher Hessert Gunderman of Midland, TX. Junior groomsmen were nephews of the bride, William Emerson Capps and Thomas Harding Capps of Raleigh; and nephew of the groom, Michael Patrick Shea, Jr. of Charlotte. Serving as ushers were John Rion Bourgeois, Drayton Landrum Henderson and John Robert Seymour of Charlotte; John Walker Layne of Charleston, SC; and James Daniel Hlavacek, III of Lafayette, LA.Friends of the couple, Sormeh Hafezi and William Cutter Davis of Charlotte served as scripture readers. Program attendants were Megan Atkins Singleton of Raleigh and Kirsten Paul Gilliam of Myrtle Beach, SC.The bride received her BA degree in Sociology from the University of North Carolina where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She is currently a Business Development Manager with Corus 360. The groom received his BS degree in Business Management from North Carolina State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He is an SVP, Financial Advisor with Pinnacle Bank.Following a honeymoon in Kauai, HI, the couple resides in Charlotte.
