Farr ~ Werk

Allison Ferriday Werk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Werk of Raleigh, North Carolina and Mathew James Farr, son of Sally and the late James Farr of Bradenton, Florida were united in marriage on December 9th, 2017.The ceremony was held at half past four o'clock in the afternoon at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, NC with a reception there immediately following. Reverend Ron Abrahms of St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington officiated the ceremony.The matron of honor was Stephanie Grant, the maid of honor was Layla Shayesteh and the bridesmaids were Emily Werk, Caroline Werk, Alicia Busch, Mackenzie Wall, Natalie Klavins and Allie Bouchard.The groom’s best man was Shayan Ahmed and groomsmen were Isaac Vargas, Kelly Mathews, Sam Fuller and Collins Werk.Flower girls were Mariella Culton and Emilia Culton, and the ring bearer was Luca Grant.The bride and the groom are both graduates of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The bride currently is in graduate school at Wake Forest University and also works at HomeWerks Home Care based in Raleigh. The groom currently is an attorney specializing in family law at Tharrington Smith LLP in Raleigh.After their honeymoon in the Barbados, Allison and Matt will reside in Raleigh.
