Ginsburg - Niehaus

Virginia Radford Niehaus of Raleigh, NC and Clayton Walter Ginsburg of Houston, TX were married November 11, 2017 at Duke University Chapel in Durham, NC. The Rev. Dr. Dennis Herman and the Rabbi Dr. Andrew Ettin co-officiated the ceremony. Members of the Duke Chapel Choir sang. Reception followed at the Nasher Museum of Art.The bride is the daughter of Dr. Wanda Lee Radford and Mr. Nelsen James Niehaus of Raleigh, NC. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. Howard Lee Radford and Mrs. Reva Virginia Rich Radford of Cliffside, NC and Mr. Herbert and Mrs. Marian Niehaus of Ferguson, Mo. Virginia received a B.A. from Duke University, a J.D.and M.P.H. in Health Policy and Management from UNC. She is a member of the NC State Bar and works for NC Health and Human Services. The groom is the son of Mr. Guss Ginsburg and Mrs. Elizabeth Allee Ginsburg of New Orleans, LA. He is the grandson of Mrs. Carol Ginsburg and the late Mr. Abe Ginsburg of Shreveport, LA and Mr. Walter and Mrs. Jane Allee of New Orleans, LA. Clayton received a B.S. in statistics from the University of Minnesota. He works for IQVIA in RTP. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Clouds Brewing in Durham.The couple met when the bride was completing a public health law fellowship with the City of New Orleans and the groom was working for Ochsner Health System. The couple resides with their cat Ladybug in Chapel Hill.
Comments