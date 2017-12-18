Kopel ~ Freise

Elliott An Kopel and Christopher Michael Freise were united in marriage on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 5:00 PM on The Vista at The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC. The Reverend Whitney Wilkinson Arreche officiated. Evan W. Currie, a friend of the family and pianist, provided music. Following the ceremony, a reception hosted by the bride’s parents was held at the Antler Hill Barn on the Biltmore Estate. Elliott is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James J. Kopel, Jr. of Chapel Hill, NC. She is the granddaughter of Ruth Fischer Kopel of Sarasota, FL, the late Mr. James J. Kopel, Sr. of Nokomis, FL, and the late Mrs. Virginia McMurry Jones Love and Mr. James Franklin Love, Jr. of Shelby, NC. She is a graduate of Highland Park High School (Dallas, TX) and Arizona State University. She is employed in Dallas, TX by Enterprise Holdings as a Talent Acquisition Manager.Chris is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Freise of Little Rock, AR. He is the grandson of Mrs. Evelyn Freise and the late Mr. William P. Freise of St. Charles, MO, and Mrs. Carol Gajkowski and the late Mr. Michael Gajkowski of Angola, NY. He is a graduate of St. Charles High School (St. Charles, MO) and Culver-Stockton College. Chris is an Applications Specialist for NexGen Lighting Solutions in Dallas, TX. The bride was escorted by her parents and presented in marriage by her father. Sara Silva of San Diego, CA served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Marissa Freise of Kansas City, KS, sister of the groom; Anna Freise of St. Louis, MO, sister-in-law of the groom; Jennifer Conder, Karly Hall and Reagan Ozaeta of Dallas, TX and Sara O’Connor of Columbia, MO.Brian Freise, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were James L. Kopel of Chapel Hill, NC and Andrew L. Kopel of Charlotte, NC, brothers of the bride; Ronny Comstock of Angola, NY, cousin of the groom; Josh Koehler of Imperial, MO; Eliel Malpica of Wright City, MO; and Sam Zimpfer of St. Charles, MO. The couple lives in Plano, Texas.
