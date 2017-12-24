Robbins ~ Jackson

The marriage of Mary Keith Robbins and Charles Austin Robbins III took place on Saturday, August 12th, at six o’clock in the evening, at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Pastor, Dr. Todd B. Jones officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Baxter Jackson, senior of Nashville, Tennessee. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Robert Garner Wilson and the late Mrs. Robert Garner Wilson of Nashville, Tennessee and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fenner Jackson III, of Nashville, Tennessee. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Austin Robbins, junior of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Mr. John Poindexter Irby III and the late Mrs. John P. Irby of Raleigh, North Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Austin Robbins of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Kathleen Russell Jackson, sister of the bride, of Nashville, Tennessee served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Walker Robbins Coleman, sister of the groom, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Molly Brill Bates of New York, New York, Alice Elizabeth Bennett of Houston, Texas, Melanie Wilson Burch, (cousin of the bride), of Nashville, Tennessee, Suzanne Elisabeth Coulter of Houston, Texas, Laura Walton Fenelon of Jackson, Mississippi, Allison Trickett Gallagher of Nashville, Tennessee, Allie Gruber Rothenberger of Nashville, Tennessee, Elizabeth Anne Mellott of Atlanta, Georgia, Katherine Elizabeth Mitchell of Raleigh, North Carolina, Grace Katherine Pittard of Memphis, Tennessee, Brittany Ann Rabren of Oxford, Mississippi, Megan Ashley Wingo of Memphis, Tennessee, and Marika Nicole Yanke of Houston, Texas. Charles Austin Robbins, junior served as the best man. Groomsmen were Claiborne Randolph Robbins, brother of the groom, of Denver, Colorado, John Irby Robbins, brother of the groom, of New York, New York, Robert Baxter Jackson junior, brother of the bride, of Nashville, Tennessee, John Woodfin Coleman, brother-in-law of the groom, of Charlottesville, Virginia, William Chaffin Boyce of Atlanta, Georgia, Benjamin Causden Bryan of Tampa, Florida, William Johnstone Carlton of New York, New York, Zachary Grayson Charlton of Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph Burke Freedland of Raleigh, North Carolina, William Robert Jenkins of Jacksonville, Florida, Thomas Frost Stoughton of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Franklin Williams Trapp of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Katherine Olivia Carmichael served as the reader for the ceremony. Attendants were Abbie Lynn Jackson of Houston, Texas, Sarah Ashby Malott of Lynchburg, Virginia, Parker Nason Sammis of Denver, Colorado and Taylor Alexandra Williams of Memphis, Tennessee. Ushers were Joseph Beaman Brewer IV of Raleigh, North Carolina, John Roland Burch, (cousin of the bride), of Nashville, Tennessee, Stuart Addison Carrington of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alexander Boone Urquhart, Raleigh, North Carolina. Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at Belle Meade Country Club. On Friday evening, the groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at the Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. The bride is a graduate of the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee, and the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art with Art History minor. She was presented at the Eve of Janus in Nashville, Tennessee and the Bal d’Hiver, in Nashville, Tennessee. She is an artist and Portraits Inc. representative in Raleigh. The groom is a graduate of Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Virginia, and received a Bachelor of Science degree and Business Administration minor from The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. He is employed by Carolina Office Equipment Company, or COECO, in Raleigh. Following a wedding trip to Antigua, West Indies, the couple resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Comments