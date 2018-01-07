Weddings

Keith - Pomeranz

Emily Kathleen Pomeranz and Robert Clark Keith were married November 11, 2017, at Christ Church in Alexandria, Va. Emily is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Benson Pomeranz of Cary. She is a graduate of UNC Asheville, B.A., Political Science ’07 and of Georgetown University, M.P.S., Public Relations and Corporate Communications ’17.Rob is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Race Keith of Alexandria. He is a graduate of the University of the South (Sewanee), B.A., Political Science ’07.The couple resides in Washington, D.C.

