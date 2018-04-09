Durgin-Jones

Haley Jewell Jones and Wentworth Lawrence Durgin II were married on April 7, 2018 at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. The Reverend Christopher Edmonston and Charles Pope III officiated the ceremony.The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Charles Jones. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Jewell of Raleigh and Mr. Charles Jones and the late Frances Jones of Oxford. Parents of the groom are Dr. Gail Durgin of Greensboro and Mr. Wentworth Durgin of Garner. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Paul Sanders and Reverend and Mrs. Lawrence Durgin.The happy couple will live in Raleigh.
